It's all consuming.
Fix You Own Car With the Help of These $9 Jack Stands

Eric Ravenscraft
20
Torin 2-Ton Jack Stands | $9 | Amazon
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

You can do a surprising number of basic car repairs yourself, including but not limited to replacing your battery, changing your oil, or replacing your brake pads. If you decide to take matters into your own hands, you might need some jack stands to keep your car propped up while you get underneath. This pair of 2 ton jack stands for $9, their lowest price all year, can handle most sedans and hatchbacks. Just be sure to double check the weight of your car before you buy.

