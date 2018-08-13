Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

You probably don’t think you need this car toolkit right this minute, but next time you get a flat tire, you’ll be really glad you bought it.

$132 today gets you an impact wrench, an electric jack, and an air compressor, all of which share a 12V plug that can go straight into your car’s power outlet. That means you can lift your car off the ground in under 60 seconds, remove your flat tire’s screws, install the new one, and bring it up to pressure way faster than you could with manual tools.

Advertisement

Today’s deal is nearly $90 less than usual, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.