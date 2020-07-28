Five Pounds of Sweet Gummy Jolly Rancher Goodness for $13

5 LB Bag of Jolly Rancher Gummies Graphic : Sheilah Villari

5 LB Bag of Jolly Rancher Gummies | $13 | Amazon Gold Box



I’m a fan of Jolly Rancher flavor but not the rock hard and filling torture they do, especially when their age is unknown. Opt for the soft and chewy delight of the gummies with all the taste and none of the horror. This five-pound bag is the real deal for a gummy gourmet. But you should share, that’s a lot of sugar for one person. All the classics are all here: green apple, blue raspberry, cherry, grape, and watermelon. Parsing these out might not be a bad idea to take on a hike or to the beach just remember to brush your teeth after. C lip the coupon for check out and take 15% off today.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.