Five Pounds of Gummi Butterflies For $9 Is the Best Deal of the Day

Tercius
Albanese Candy Gummi Butterflies 5 lb Bag | $9 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Albanese Candy Gummi Butterflies 5 lb Bag | $9 | Amazon

Need a new whimsical snack for these trying times? Here’s a deal on five pounds of Albanese Candy Gummi Bears butterflies for $9. For what it’s worth, Albanese makes my brother’s favorite gummi bears and he’s kindof an asshole about gummis. (He made fun of me for buying the Black Forest-branded ones, once.)

This is an amazing deal, by the way. We’ve seen the bear-variety to sell for ~$5 more.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

