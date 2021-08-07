Riverside 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set | $136 | Macy’s | Use code BTS



If you’re planning summer travel or looking ahead to the winter and fall, check out this Riverside 3-p iece h ardside l uggage s et on sale over at Macy’s right now!

When you use code BTS you can bring this three-piece luggage set down to just $136. That gets you a durable yet lightweight 20" carry- on sized suitcase, as well as two larger suitcases— a 24" and 28". All three are on easy-gliding 360-degree wheels so you can push and pull your luggage every which way with ease.

This set comes on your choice of olive green, red, navy, and grey— grab it while the deal is still on! Just don’t forget to apply code BTS.