Firstleaf Is Celebrating the Return of ‘Hanging Out’ With Six Wine Bottles for $40

Six Bottles of Wine | $40 | Firstleaf



While there are many wine subscription boxes to choose from, Firstleaf is considered one of the best. It’s been featured in Refinery29, Paste, Buzzfeed, Business Insider, and more because of one key value proposition: the wine you get on Firstleaf is not only high quality, but it’s also an incredible value—with savings up to 60% off the same bottles you would otherwise buy from your local liquor store or winery.



Advertisement

But Firstleaf is more than just a destination for affordable, top-shelf wine from around the world. It’s also designed to cater to your own personal taste profile. This comes by way of an online quiz, which starts off by asking whether you prefer red wine, white, or a mix of both. It then proceeds to ask nine more specific questions pertaining to your palate. Do you like sweet or dry wine? Yea or nay on an oaky California-based chardonnay? How about a Napa cab or an Argentinian malbec? How adventurous are you willing to be?



For a limited time, you can get your first six bottles for $40, plus free shipping, totaling just under $7 a bottle. There’s no code required to take advantage of this special offer. Instead, all you have to do is head over to the site and start your journey to boozy paradise.

