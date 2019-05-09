Photo: Corey Foster

Whether you’re a seasoned backyard pit master, or this will be your first summer as a Smokeboy, ThermoWorks’ Smoke is our favorite tool for monitoring the temperature of both your smoker and the delicious meat inside.

Here’s what we had to say about the Smoke over on The Inventory:

The core features you should expect from a wireless probe thermometer are all here, but with Thermoworks trademark, Co-Op award-winningquality. The Smoke uses two probes so you can monitor your meat and smoker temp, but unlike similar thermometers, these probes are commercial-grade for better accuracy, higher temperature resistance, faster read speed, and increased durability. The Smoke is also extendable and compatible with the myriad of other Pro-Series ThermoWorks probes. If you don’t want to monitor pit temperature (you savage!) you can monitor two meats. Need to monitor two cookers for some reason? Monitor sous-vide water? Oven-roast two Turduckens? Deep fry scotch-eggs? Whatever. The ThermoWorks Smoke doesn’t care what you poke its probes into.

The Smoke (which includes a wireless receiver that you can wear around your neck) rarely goes on sale, but it’s 15% off for a limited time at ThermoWorks, as is the optional Wi-Fi Bridge, which essentially turns your smartphone into a receiver with unlimited range. Now go get that grill clean!