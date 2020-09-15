Fire TV Fans Rejoice Because the Nebula Soundbar Is a 2-in-1 for Sound and Streaming and It's on Sale

Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition | $160 | Amazon Gold Box



Only since I’ve been writing about audio tech have I even begun to understand what a soundbar really is and now I notice them in all my friend s’ homes. I also totally get how they enhance the sound of whatever you’re listening to and how drastically different it is without one. I do know what a good deal on one is too and $70 off of this Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition is definitely that.

If you’re a Fire TV fan this soundbar brings audio and streaming power to any TV. This soundbar combines both, a 2 -in-1. There’s a lot of sound here for such a compact and sleek device, there are two speakers and two subwoofers for some pretty robust audio no matter the size of the room. As for the output of your picture, it’s 4K Ultra HD quality . The viewing options are endless as well as this little streaming device has 500,000 movies and TV shows to pick from. En joy Prime video if you’re a member and all the other subscription services you’ve signed up for, just run them through your Amazon account for streamlined access. The remote control is voice-activated with Alexa so operating it all is a breeze. Get everything you need to upgrade your home viewing today.

