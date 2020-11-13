It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Fire Emblem: Three Houses, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Yoshi's Crafted World, and More Switch Titles Start at $35 Today

Quentyn Kennemer
Switch Games Starting at $35 | Best Buy
Switch Games Starting at $35 | Best Buy
Image: Nintendo
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Switch Games Starting at $35 | Best Buy

Best Buy is unloading Switch games for as little as $35 today, which is a hair lower than we usually see the company’s games dip. Down at that mark are Yoshi’s Crafted World, New Super Mario Bros. U, Splatoon 2, Mario Tennis Aces, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses, that last one stealing hours of my own life, I’ll attest.

You’ll also find great titles at just $5 more, including The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Maker 2, and Luigi’s Mansion 3.

