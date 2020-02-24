It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Is Down to $45 Right Now

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsamazon dealsbest buy deals
303
Save
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch) | $45 | Amazon and Best Buy
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch) | $45 | Amazon and Best Buy

Fire Emblem: Three Houses was one of the best games of 2019, and, right now, you can pick up a copy for $45 at Amazon and Best Buy. With a brand new DLC, it might be time to finally give this Game of the Year candidate a shot.

Advertisement

This turn-based, tactical RPG impressed a lot of people with its excellent writing and depth. And if you’ve got 60+ hours to spare (you probably do,) Fire Emblem: Three Houses is an excellent way to burn some time.

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Control Everything With The Logitech Wireless Gaming Mouse

How Does a Sub-$50 Mechanical Keyboard Compare to a $150+ One?

This Twin Peaks DVD and Blu-Ray Sale Is a Damn Fine Deal

The Minimalist's Guide to Skincare for Men