Fire Emblem: Three Houses Is Down to $45 Right Now

Fire Emblem: Three Houses was one of the best games of 2019, and, right now, you can pick up a copy for $45 at Amazon and Best Buy. With a brand new DLC, it might be time to finally give this Game of the Year candidate a shot.

This turn-based, tactical RPG impressed a lot of people with its excellent writing and depth. And if you’ve got 60+ hours to spare (you probably do,) Fire Emblem: Three Houses is an excellent way to burn some time.