It's all consuming.
Finish Your Tree Decorations This Holiday Season with This Sub-Zero Ornament

Our blue ninja friend deserves a spot toward the top of your tree this winter.

By
Joe Tilleli
Sub-Zero Christmas Tree Ornament | $18 | Amazon
Sub-Zero Christmas Tree Ornament | $18 | Amazon

Christmas is only a short 5 months away. Show your friends and family who come to visit how much of a gamer you are with this Sub-Zero victory pose tree ornament. Scorpion gets all the love and affection in the marketing for Mortal Kombat while Sub-Zero usually get the short end of the stick. They even made him out to be the villain of the horrendous Mortal Kombat movie earlier this year. Show him the love he deserves by placing him on your tree toward the top.

