Finish the Job With up To 45% off Teccpo Tools

Elizabeth Lanier
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
TECCPO Tire Repair Kit | $19 | Amazon
TECCPO Compact Mouse Detail Sander | $21 | Amazon
TECCPO Cordless Drill Set | $60 | Amazon

If you’ve got home improvement projects to take care of, Teccpo’s tools are up to 45% off today over at Amazon.

Probably the best deal is this TECCPO cordless drill set for $60. For that fantastic price, you get a brushless drill, two 20-volt batteries, a fast charger, a contractor bag, a belt clip, 32 driver bits, and a 60mm extension rod.

If you don’t need all of that but still have stuff to screw (you know what I mean), you can snag this smaller cordless screwdriver for just $20 right now.

Another great Teccpo deal is this compact mouse detail sander for $21, which includes 12 sandpaper pads to start.

While most deals are great for home improvement projects today, there’s also a deal on this TECCPO tire repair kit for just $19. You got tires to patch? You’re covered.

These tools are just a small sampling, so check out all the items on sale today right here.

