Halo 5: Guardians (Xbox One Digital Code) | $8 | Amazon



With Halo Infinite just around the corner (allegedly!), now’s a great time to go back and make sure you’re all up to date with your Halo lore. If you’re looking to purchase all the games to do that, you can’t go wrong with this digital code for Halo 5 Guardians for Xbox One. It’s now just $8, down from its normal price of $20. You can play one of the most divisive entries in the series for less than $10. And you can keep it forever instead of just playing on Xbox Game Pass. Cortana would certainly approve. That’s your green light to go ahead and snap up a copy now — not that you needed permission.