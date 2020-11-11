Finish out This Terrible Year in Style With Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses, Save 50% on a Pair Today

50% off Select Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses Graphic : Sheilah Villari

50% off Select Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses | Amazon Gold Box



Looking dope never goes out of season so while we may be headed to spending more time indoors again Ray-Ban and Oakley want you to still be in fashion . Today take 50% off select sunglasses from each company known for some very cool eyewear.

The classic of the classic is the A viators. These c opper/p hotochromic r ed g radient ones are a nice twist on this best selling style from Ray-Ban. Our soon to be President rocks these frames so you know you’ll look good for years to come.

These are one of my favorite pairs of sunglasses (RB4291) . They were a gift a few years ago and while mine are all black I’m digging this tortoise pattern . These ones are called Havana and are just as stunning.

Oakley’s are well constructed and built to last. There’s a reason a ton of extreme athletes choose this brand. The Holbrooks are one of the company’s best selling designs and have just the right amount of vintage and modern.

All these have free shipping for Prime members .

