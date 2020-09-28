It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Finish off the Last Few Days of Septemberween and Yourself With the Little Devil Bullet for Just $18

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsElla Paradis Deals
948
Save
Better Love Little Devil | $18 | Ella Paradis | Use Code Spicy
Better Love Little Devil | $18 | Ella Paradis | Use Code Spicy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Better Love Little Devil | $18 | Ella Paradis | Use Code SPICY

As the bewitching month approaches what better way to usher in the spookiest time of year than with the Little Devil Bullet from Better Love. Our pals at Ella Paradis are giving it to you for practically nothing too. With the code, SPICY grab it now for just $18. That’s 60% off the original price.

Advertisement

This bullet vibe is as wicked as it is adorable. Channel your dark side in a discrete and clever manner. This smooth silicone little satan vibe has ten different settings and will be as naughty as you want to. Easy to use as it has one button and it’s splash-proof for simple cleaning. This buzzing Beelzebub will need AAA batteries but it’ll be worth it when get to dance with diablo.

Free shipping on all orders.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
LG 75-Inch 8K TV
LG 75-Inch 8K TV
Use the promo code ASL250
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Get Your Car Remote Start Ready For The Winter, Only $270 With Installation Included

Monday's Best Deals: Free Atlas Coffee, LG 8K TV, Wayfair Accent Pillows, Succulents, Mophie Power Banks, and More

Save Big on Survival Gear in Huckberry's National Preparedness Month Sale

Sunday's Best Deals: 65" Sony Smart TV, Free Atlas Coffee, Original MakeUp Eraser Set, Rae Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Matcha Organic Green Tea, and More