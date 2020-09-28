Finish off the Last Few Days of Septemberween and Yourself With the Little Devil Bullet for Just $18

Better Love Little Devil Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Better Love Little Devil | $18 | Ella Paradis | Use Code SPICY



As the bewitching month approaches what better way to usher in the spookiest time of year than with the Little Devil B ullet from Better Love. Our pals at Ella Paradis are giving it to you for practically nothing too. With the code, SPICY grab it now for just $18. That’s 60% off the original price.

Advertisement

This bullet vibe is as wicked as it is adorable. Channel your dark side in a discrete and clever manner. This smooth silicone little satan vibe has ten different settings and will be as naughty as you want to. Easy to use as it has one button and it’s splash-proof for simple cleaning. This buzzing Beelzebub will need AAA batteries but it’ll be worth it when get to dance with diablo.

Free shipping on all orders.

G/O Media may get a commission Better Love Little Devil Buy for $18 from Ella Paradis Use the promo code SPICY

Advertisement