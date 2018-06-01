Gourmia GDK290 Electric Glass Tea Kettle With Built In Precise Steeping Tea Infuser | $37 | Amazon
Gourmia GPK720 Cordless Electric Kettle | $37 | Amazon
Gourmia GDK350 Electric Kettle Rapid Boil | $15 | Amazon
Graphic: Erica Offutt

The Breville One Touch is our favorite tea kettle, but if you’re not ready to shell out $200+ for one, this Gourmia Gold Box has some cheaper alternatives. Of course they don’t have all the features of the features of some more expensive kettles, but they do have several varieties to pick from including ones with gooseneck spouts, ones with tea steepers inside the water tank, ones that boil fast, and more. This sale will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t wait these deals to cool down.