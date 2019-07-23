Photo: Amazon

3-Pack Eufy Lumi Second Generation Night Lights | $13 | Amazon

You shouldn’t have to use up a precious power outlet on something as small as a night light, and even if you wanted to, they’re usually not in the best position for helping you find the bathroom without stubbing your toe at night.



But these second generation Eufy night lights are battery powered, so you can stick them anywhere you want. And since they only turn on when they detect motion, you won’t have to replace the AAAs very often. A 3-pack normally costs $17, but this week on Amazon, you can pick them up for just $13.