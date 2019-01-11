Four-Pack LED Motion Lights | $17 | Amazon | Promo code VF95G48L
This time of year, it’s probably dark already by the time you get home from work. But without any wiring to futz with, solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get four of them for just $17 today with promo code VF95G48L. That could be one for each side of your house!