Your First Bag Free | Trade Coffee | Promo Code FIRSTBAGFREE



Whether you’re a coffee aficionado or a casual drinker of the caffeinated beverage yourself, Trade Coffee is a great place to start if you’re looking to try new blends. Not only does it offer a diverse lineup of tailored coffee options, but each bag comes from small businesses located across the country. And for a limited time, you can try a bag before you buy for yourself—completely free, no strings attached, using the promo code FIRSTBAGFREE.



Advertisement

Trade walks you through a series of questions, allowing its human-powered algorithm to determine which coffee is right for you. To start, you’ll want to respond with your level of expertise of the coffee landscape. Are you primarily getting your coffee from a Keurig or at your local Starbucks? In that case, you might want to call yourself a beginner. If you’re a barista or the hobbyist equivalent, you’re probably a total coffee nerd, by Trade’s standards. Do you pair your coffee with milk and cream or take it black? What’s your preferred roast level: light, dark, or medium? Answering these questions lets Trade learn more about you, and better cater to your taste buds in the process.



Sign up today for what many reviewers are calling the best coffee subscription service you’ll encounter. And since it’s free, there’s literally no downside.

