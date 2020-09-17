It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Find Your Next PC In HP's 72-Hour Flash Sale

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Shop PCs, Printers, and More in HP’s 72-Hour Flash Sale | HP
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Shop PCs, Printers, and More in HP’s 72-Hour Flash Sale | HP

You only have 72 hours to take advantage of these fresh HP price drops. One of the best deals is for the HP Pavilion Laptop 15Z, proudly waving the AMD flag with a Ryzen 7 3700U chispset and VEGA 10 graphics, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage for $590. If you’re not in it for gaming, you could easily step down to the Laptop 15T for $100 less, which ditches dedicated graphics, but comes with a newer 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, which has a decent GPU integrated on the die.

If you’re a desktop person, there’s an HP Envy on sale for just $700 that boasts a prior gen Core i5 and the GTX 1650, a solid 1080p gaming card with 4GB of virtual memory to play with. HP includes a 256GB M.2 SSD for a zippy Windows 10 experience, and 8GB of RAM is plenty for gaming and light multitasking.

HP Omen X 27 240Hz Gaming Monitor
HP Omen X 27 240Hz Gaming Monitor

All-in-ones might be more your style, and there are plenty of those on sale, too. The HP Envy 32-A0035 is the option for gaming and God-tier editing, packing a 9th-gen Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and NVIDIA’s GTX 1650 GPU, a solid 1080p gaming card. The star of the show is the 32-inch 4K panel all of it sits behind, making this a great machine for video and photo editing. It’s $200 off and still a bit pricey at $1,700 with the discount, so this 27-inch Pavilion model for $1,000 might be more your speed. It sheds dedicated graphics, but the integrated Radeon chip on the Ryzen 7 4700H it packs is decent enough for multimedia editing and light gaming.

Other compelling offers to shop include this HP Omen X 27-inch gaming monitor with Quad HD (1440p) resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync, a fully adjustable stand, and a rich blend of connectivity options, now discounted to $615.

Shop the full flash sale right here, but these prices will vanish in just a couple of days’ time, so don’t wait too long to get your order in!

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

