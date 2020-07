Save up to 50% on Oakley and Ray-Ban Glasses Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Save up to 50% on Oakley and Ray-Ban Glasses | Amazon Gold Box

Complete your summer look at Amazon with a one-day sale on Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses, up to 50% off. There are way too many styles for us to call out here, but I’ll have you know that I’m eyeing these $89 Whoopi Goldberg shades, and don’t you dare tell me I can’t have ‘em . Prices range anywhere between $63 and $125, so figure out your budget and find your perfect pair right here.

Advertisement