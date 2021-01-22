Find Your Next Favorite Board Game With $4 Mattel Games at Macy's

Sketchagrams | $4 | Macy’s

If you’re looking to replenish your board game selection, here’s an extremely cheap way to do it. Macy’s currently has select Mattel games on sale for $4. Four games are included in the sale and they’re all quite different. Perhaps you can check out Sketchagrams, a hashtag drawing game from the creators of Pictionary. Or you can live the big tech life with Silicon Valley Startups and create an absurd business with your buds. My personal favorite in the bunch is Noi sy Neighbors, a game where you try to guess what the heck your neighbors are doing that’s causing so much noise. That’s especially relatable for apartment dwellers. Check out all four games and see if any of them make you curious enough to part with $4.