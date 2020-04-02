It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsXbox One

Find Your Main in Soulcalibur VI for $16

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
12
Save
Soulcalibur VI (Xbox One) | $16 | Amazon Soulcalibur VI (PS4) | $19 | Amazon
Soulcalibur VI (Xbox One) | $16 | Amazon
Soulcalibur VI (PS4) | $19 | Amazon
Graphic: Bandai Namco
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Soulcalibur VI (Xbox One) | $16 | Amazon
Soulcalibur VI (PS4) | $19 | Amazon

Soulcalibur VI’s shaky start didn’t help its long-term momentum, and now this perfectly good game is being sold dirt cheap. Amazon has the Xbox One version for $16. Our PlayStation 4 friends can also get it cheaper than normal at $19.

Advertisement

If you’ve played one Soulcalibur, you’ve played them all, but Soulcalibur VI shakes it up with new fighting mechanics, a fresh dual-pronged campaign, a versatile and flexible character creation that’s responsible for some of my worst nightmares, and some of the most realistic boob physics you’ll find in gaming. Sold? Hit those links below.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

OLIVERS: If You Must Wear Shorts, Wear These

Pick Up A Truly Wireless Pair of ANC Earbuds For Less Than $100, Right Now

RoboVacs, Power Banks, and Wireless Charging: The Best Anker and Eufy Deals of the Day

Wednesday's Best Deals: Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub, Ninja Grill, Squatty Potty, and More