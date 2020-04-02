Find Your Main in Soulcalibur VI for $16

Soulcalibur VI (Xbox One) | $16 | Amazon

Soulcalibur VI (PS4) | $19 | Amazon

Soulcalibur VI’s shaky start didn’t help its long-term momen tum, and now this perfectly good game is being sold dirt cheap. Amazon has the Xbox One version for $16. Our PlayStation 4 friends can also get it cheaper than normal at $19.

If you’ve played one Soulcalibur, you’ve played them all, but Soulcalibur VI shakes it up with new fighting mechanics, a fresh dual-pronged campaign, a versatile and flexible character creation that’s responsible for some of my worst nightmares, and some of the most realistic boob physics you’ll find in gaming. Sold? Hit those links below.