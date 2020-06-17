Find Your Keys, Wallet, and More With a TrackR Pixel 3-Pack Down to Just $9

TrackR Pixel 3-Pack Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

TrackR Pixel 3-Pack | $9 | SideDeal

If you’re as hopeless as I am when it comes to keeping up with stuff, the TrackR Pixel may be for you, and at $9 for three at SideDeal today, it makes no sense not to snag some today. Stick them on your key chain or in a wallet, or anywhere else you can fit these, which should be a diverse selection given how small they are.

These Bluetooth tags feature two-way ringing, so you can find your stuff by locating it via the smartphone app, or find your smartphone by tapping the button on one of the tags. Did we mention you get free battery replacements? They’re available in three distinct color combination:

Aqua | Purple| Pink

Red | White | Blue

Black | White | Gray

Hurry on to SideDeal before they’re all claimed.