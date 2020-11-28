It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Find Your Keyrings Easily with the Tile Mate for only $18

Daryl Baxter
Tile Mate (2020) 1-Pack Tracker | $30 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020
Tile Mate (2020) 1-Pack Tracker | $30 | Amazon

We’ve all been in the situation where we’ve lost our keys or even bottle openers, and we waste so much time in trying to find them.

With the Tile Mate they have seemingly solved that problem, where you can attach them to the keychain, and using an app, you an see exactly where your keys are.

It’s also water-resistant, so if the keys find their way to a toilet or even outside in the rain, the Tile will be able to tell you where it is through the app.

