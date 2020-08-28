Find Your Fandom in Entertainment Earth's BOGO Figure Sale

Buy One Enesco Product, Get One 40% Off Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It’s never too early to start holiday shopping and with the postal service in a bit of upheaval, they are already saying to plan ahead for international shipping. So if you’ve got family overseas like me it’s time to get shopping. For your fandom family, Entertainment Eart is here for you. Until Monday it’s buy one, get one 40% off all Enesco Products. And there’s about 700 to pick from.

Enesco covers a variety of fandoms so you’re sure to find something for your friends, family, and even yourself. Disney, Looney Tunes, Peanuts, DC, Harry Potter, Pusheen, and more in a variety of styles. Cute cookie jars, marvelous mugs, festive decorations there’s truly something for everyone. But where Enesco really shines is their figures.

Turn your page to 349 and add Professor Snape to your bewitching collection. A striking present for the Slytherins in your life. The Severus Snape statue is made of resin and calcium carbonate. The Potions Master sternly stands over twelve inches tall.



Are cute beagles more your thing? Well, this one is out of this world. I feel like this adorable Snoppy statute services Peanuts fans and NASA nerds. One small price for you, one giant leap towards making a Snoppy lover’s day. Designed by the legendary Jim Shore, this polyresin pup stands just over five inches tall.

Let’s be honest, it’s Harley’s world, we’re just living in it. Poised with her favorite weapon, the oversized mallet, she’s still pretty dang cute. Couture de Force Harleen is decked out in her signature colors and the detail is a devilish as her grin. She’s just over seven inches tall and is made of resin and stone powder.

This deal runs until September 1 and free shipping on orders over $79.

