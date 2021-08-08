Bra Bearies: CBD Gummies | $20 | Sunday Scaries | Use code CBDDAY

Are you ready to get chill and support your immune system? And maybe support a good cause while you’re at it? Boy, have I got a deal for you on this fine CBD Holiday— dubbed CBD DAY.



Advertisement

Grab a bottle of Bra Bearies CBD gummies for 30% off when you add promo code CBDDAY at checkout over at Sunday Scaries right now!



That brings these delicious strawberry CBD gummies down to just $20.

CBD is great for helping cool heads prevail. Sunday Scaries, one of the finest makers of CBD products meant for helping people relax without any high or hangover, puts it:

Our Strawberry CBD Gummies are perfect for.. - Destressing while giving back to a good cause -Boosting your immunity -Starting your day with a level head -Overcoming daily frustrations -Promoting mental clarity

So what do you get for your hard-earned dollars? A bottle contains 20 gummies, each of which has 10mg of CBD plus 10mg of Vitamin C. Gummies, vitamins, and CBD? Win, win, win.

Oh, and in case you were curious about the name— for every bottle of Bra Bearies CBD gummies sold, Sunday Scaries donates $2 to support breast cancer research. So, it’s actually a win-win-win-win. Michael Scott would love this. You will too. Jump on it!

G/O Media may get a commission Soooo yummy Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies Perfect for daily stress & anxiety relief

Boosted with Vitamin C Delicious strawberry special release

Buy for $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code CBDDAY