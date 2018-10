Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Robotic vacuums are so cheap and ubiquitous now, it almost makes sense to start building a fleet of them.



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba or Anker, this ILIFE A4S vacuum has very good reviews, and is insanely affordable today at $140 after clipping the $40 coupon. Now you’ll have more time to do the dishes and clean the bathroom!