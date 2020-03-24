It's all consuming.
Find Something New to Read With Kindle Books Starting at $1

Quentyn Kennemer
Kindle Books Starting at $1 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Believe it or not, there are many people in the world who still prefer to pass the time by reading more than playing games or watching Netflix. If you’re looking for something new to curl up with in your nook, Amazon is discounting several Kindle books heavily, some of which will cost you just $1, such as Naima Coster’s Halsey Street. For $2.50, you can check out a New York Times best-seller by Gregg Olsen named If You Tell, a gripping story about three sisters surviving one of the most traumatizing childhoods you’ll ever know, all thanks to their own sadistic mother. You can also snag Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You for $2, which is another book about mothers and daughters who can’t stand each other.

We’re not sure what Amazon is trying to tell us here, but with global lockdowns forcing people to spend more time together, this might be the perfect way to gain some fresh perspective before you and your loved ones drive each other crazy. Check out Amazon’s full selection of Kindle books on sale right here.

