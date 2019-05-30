Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

I’m just a poor boy, nobody loves me. Who will buy this Freddie Mercury Funko POP for me? If you or someone you love is a big fan of Queen, you’re going to want to snag this adorable POP Vinyl Freddie Mercury from Funko for only $9. The Funko is designed after Freddie Mercury’s look from Live at Wembley ‘86, the live album that was recorded and filmed during Queen’s Magic Tour in 1986. Right now, you can order the POP for this price and it will be back in stock on Amazon on June 7th.