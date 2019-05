Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have your friends been talking about what they cook in their air fryer non-stop? You’re not alone. Everyone is ranting and raving about air fryers and how incredible they are. If you’ve been on the fence about testing one, now is your chance. You can snag a 5.3 QT. Secura Extra Large Capacity Air Fryer for only $75, which is about $125 off.