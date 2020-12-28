It's all consuming.
Find Out What the Hell is Actually Happening in Destiny 2 With These Discounted Grimoire Anthologies

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Destiny Grimoire Anthology Volume II | $17 | Amazon Destiny Grimoire Anthology Volume III | $21 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Destiny 2 is a sprawling sci-fi epic loaded with dense world-building at a universal scale. There’s so much going on at any given time that it’s hard to keep much of it straight, even for series diehards. I’ve been playing the series since 2014 and even I’m still not sure about certain things. What was Omnigul’s whole deal again? Can we go over what the Traveler actually is again? Literally what happened during the first game’s campaign? If you’re in the same boat, Amazon currently has two volumes of Destiny’s Grimoire Anthology on sole. You can grab Volume II for $17 or Volume III for $21. Consider it some light winter reading in between Crucible matches.

