If you’ve never deep-cleaned your carpets, you’re in for an eye-opening experience when you see just how much crap a person (not to mention a pet) can track into a home. At $90 (about $10-$20 less than usual, over the past year), this discounted BISSELL TurboClean is perfect for keeping your carpets actually clean as opposed to just looking clean.



At just 12 pounds, this is Bissell’s lightest carpet cleaner by a fairly wide margin, but it still carries a 4.1 star review average. March 20 is the first day of spring, so maybe by buying this, you’ll actually motivate yourself to do some spring cleaning.