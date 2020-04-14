Find New Ways to Play Your Nintendo Switch With Half Off Labo Toy-Con Kits

Nintendo Switch Labo Toy-Con VR Starter Kit + Blaster | $20 | Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Labo Toy-Con Vehicle Kit | $20 | Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Labo Toy-Con Robot Kit | $20 | Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Labo Toy-Con Variety Kit | $20 | Best Buy

Advertisement

If you haven’t already checked out Nintendo Labo on your Nintendo Switch, we don’t blame you. It’s tons of fun and changes the way you play your Nintendo Switch, but ultimately, you’re paying $40 for slabs of cardboard (and, to be fair, the quirky games they’re designed for). That’s not true at Best Buy today, though, which has several Labo Toy-Con kits on sale for $20, including the VR Starter Kit + Blaster, the robot kit (that’s cool as all hell , but kind of looks like a poor man’s Bowflex), a vehicle kit with controls perfect for land, sea, and air, and a variety kit that can be used as a fishing pole, a piano, steering bars for a motorbike, and more.

For the unaware, Nintendo Labo Kits feature two-pronged fun. First, you assemble the cardboard controls into whichever mode you fancy, and then you stick your Switch hardware inside and play simple, yet deceivingly fun games with a control scheme more involved than your typical frantic button-pressing.

Keza MacDonald sums it up perfectly in her Kotaku review:

Kids and adults get different things out of Labo, depending not just on age but personality. The more complex models might lose the attention of younger children, but older ones (and parents) will be driven to find out how they work. It is very much a family activity, because whether each person is most interested in playing games, making the models, coming up with new inventions or customizations, or delving into programming principles, everyone has something to offer.

Advertisement