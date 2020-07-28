It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Find New Quarantine Entertainment With up to 30% off Board Games, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Gaming Deals: The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
If you’re running out of fun things to do in quarantine, it’s time to try a new board game with the family. You can only play so many games of Monopoly, but with up to 30% off dozens of board games at Amazon, there’s little reason to try something new. I personally haven’t heard of most of these games, but that’s precisely what makes this such an interesting sale—there’s bound to be something you haven’t played before. Ooooh, this Exploding Kittens card game about throwing burritos at people sounds right up my alley. Find yours here.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

