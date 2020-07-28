Find New Quarantine Entertainment With up to 30% off Board Games, Today Only

Save up to 30% on Board Games and Trading Cards | Amazon Gold Box
If you’re running out of fun things to do in quarantine, it’s time to try a new board game with the family. You can only play so many games of Monopoly, but with up to 30% off dozens of board games at Amazon, there’s little reason to try something new. I personally haven’t heard of most of these games, but that’s precisely what makes this such an interesting sale—there’s bound to be something you haven’t played before. Ooooh, this Exploding Kittens card game about throwing burritos at people sounds right up my alley. Find yours here.