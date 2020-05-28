It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsMobile Devices

Find All Your Things With a Tile Pro 2-Pack, Now $40

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsTileTile Deals
366
Save
Tile Pro 2-Pack | $40 | Amazon
Tile Pro 2-Pack | $40 | Amazon
Image: Tile
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Tile Pro 2-Pack | $40 | Amazon

Losing your things frequently? With a Tile Pro, down to $40 at Amazon, you’ll have a layer of protection and reprieve that’ll save you some panic. Just press the button twice to find your phone, or use the phone to find whatever the Tile is attached to, like your keys, your wallet, or maybe even that leftover lasagna that keeps disappearing from your fridge (but we can’t guarantee your perp won’t be smart enough to take it off before they stuff their face).

Advertisement

Compared to the original, the Tile Pro has better battery life (with user-removable cells) and increased Bluetooth range of 300 feet.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Bring the Movie Theater Home: Resounding Vizio Deals Fit for Any Living Room

Duh Duh Duh Duh Duh Duh DUH Duh Duh: Final Fantasy VII Remake Deluxe Edition Is Down to $74

Find the Best Exercise Bench to Upgrade Your Home Workouts

ADATA's 1TB External SSD for $100 is a STEAL