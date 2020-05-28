Find All Your Things With a Tile Pro 2-Pack, Now $40

Tile Pro 2-Pack Image : Tile

Tile Pro 2-Pack | $40 | Amazon

Losing your things frequently? With a Tile Pro, down to $40 at Amazon, you’ll have a layer of protection and reprieve that’ll save you some panic. Just press the button twice to find your phone, or use the phone to find whatever the Tile is attached to, like your keys, your wallet, or maybe even that leftover lasagna that keeps disappearing from your fridge (but we can’t guarantee your perp won’t be smart enough to take it off before they stuff their face).

Compared to the original, t he Tile Pro has better battery life (with user- removable cells) and increased Bluetooth range of 300 feet.

