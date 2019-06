Photo: Amazon

Chillbo SHWAGGINS Inflatable Lounger | $36 | Amazon | Clip the 10% coupon

I know they look silly, but those inflatable couches offer an incredible comfort-to-weight/storage space ration when it comes to outdoor seating for summer concerts, outdoor movie screenings, and picnics, and Chillbo Shwaggins are some of the most popular and well reviewed loungers on the market.



For a limited time, several designs are marked down to $40 from the usual $45, and an extra 10% coupon makes the even cheaper.