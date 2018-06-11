Netgear AC1750 Router | $80 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still haven’t upgraded to 802.11ac, this highly rated NETGEAR is a great deal at $80, its best price on Amazon in about a year and a half. It’s not a mesh router, so you probably don’t want to buy this one if you life in a very large house, but for a smaller home or apartment, it should get the job done.