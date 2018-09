Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Rubbermaid’s Brilliance food storage sets have always been among the best you can buy for storing leftovers, but they also come in pantry storage form. Like OXO Pops and similar sets that you’ve ogled at Bed Bath and Beyond, they come in a variety of shapes to fit various pastas, grains, and snacks, and you can get a set of 10 for an all-time low $42 right now.