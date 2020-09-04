Finally Master the Matte Lip With K-Beauty Favorite Pony Effect Lipstick, 25% Off

PONY EFFECT Powder Whisper Lipstick Matte Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

PONY EFFECT Powder Whisper Lipstick Matte | $21 | Amazon | Clip coupon on-site



Perfecting the matte lip requires a bit of patience and a steady hand— if you’re like me you have neither of those things. So if you’re going to still go for the velvety matte effect, why not go with a Korean beauty favorite that’s on sale so you at least don’t waste too much money as you try to perfect the pouty look?

The Pony Effect lipsticks are 25% off with coupon at Amazon— make sure to click the coupon box before adding to your cart. The Pony Effect Matte Lipstick comes in six different shades. I personally go by how charming the name is when I can’t decide on a color, and the rich red ‘Don’t Speak’ is giving me No Doubt vibes. Weeken d look? Sorted.



This deal was originally published in September 2020.