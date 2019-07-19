I’m not a consistent flosser, and more often than not, I only brush my teeth once per day. It’s gross, I know. But you know what? My dentist always compliments me on my clean teeth, and I’ve never had a cavity, and I’m pretty sure my secret has been using a Sonicare toothbrush.



The ProtectiveClean 4100 model is down to just $35 on Amazon today after you clip the $5 coupon, and while it doesn’t have Bluetooth like some of the company’s more expensive brushes, it does have a pressure sensor, a quadpacer, and can work with any of Sonicare’s standard brush heads.