Lacking any kind of networking, let alone Wi-Fi or AirPrint, this Brother printer is the barest of the barebones. But what it does do is print black and white pages extremely well, and extremely quickly (27 ppm!), with none of the carriage jams or dried out ink cartridges of inkjet printers that have drive us all batty. At $55, it’s one of the cheapest laser printers we’ve ever seen, and could be perfect if you only need to print once in a blue moon.



Note: It doesn’t include a USB cable, so grab this if you don’t already have one.