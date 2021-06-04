Finally Make Sense of The Zelda Timeline with The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia On Sale for $24

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia Hardcover | $24 | Amazon
Way back in 1998, Shigeru Miyamoto gave his official chronological order of The Legend of Zelda games. However, even back then his order had a few logical inconsistencies and now many more games have been released since that interview than had even existed prior. It is time to finally get our story straight and learn all the ins and outs of the history of Hyrule with this hardcover book that released 8 years ago. Hopefully one day we will be able to squeeze in Breath of the Wild lore too.
