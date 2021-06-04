Finally Make Sense of The Zelda Timeline with The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia On Sale for $24

The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia Hardcover Graphic : Joe Tilleli

The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia Hardcover | $24 | Amazon

Way back in 1998, Shigeru Miyamoto gave his official chronological order of The Legend of Zelda games. However, even back then his order had a few logical inconsistencies and now many more games have been released since that interview than had even existed prior . It is time to finally get our story straight and learn all the ins and outs of the history of Hyrule with this hard cover book that released 8 years ago. Hopefully one day we will be able to squeeze in Breath of the Wild lore too .