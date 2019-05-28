Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you like to cook many different ways, but hate having eight different appliances to do so, you’re going to want to check out the Ninja Foodi. It is a pressure cooker, air fryer, dehydrator, and steamer all wrapped up on one pretty package. Right now, you can get a 6.5 Qt. Ninja Foodi Cooker for only $140 on eBay, which is over $60 off retail price. The Foodi comes with a crisping lid, which allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil. You won’t need any other kitchen appliances after buying this.