Finally Have a Solid Answer for 'What Kind of Dog Is That?' With up To 32% off DNA Test Kits

Embark Breed Identification Dog DNA Test Kit | $97 | Amazon

E mbark Breed & Health Dog DNA Test Kit | $135 | Amazon

Blyber Weekend has arrived for all— and that includes your pupper. What better gift can you give yourself and your best friend than the gift of knowledge? My dog would probably say “chicken, ” but I digress.

You can figure out exactly what breed your dog is with a $97 Embark b reed i dentification d og DNA t est k it. This kit can detect breed contributions as low as 5% of the entire breed makeup. All it takes is a cheek swab and some patience as you wait 3 to 5 weeks for results.

If you want additional information on your doggo, this Embark b reed & h ealth d og DNA t est k it is down to $135 today. It can detect nearly 200 genetic traits and diseases including MDR1 drug sensitivity, glaucoma, degenerative myelopathy, and dilated cardiomyopathy, according to the Amazon description.