It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Finally Have a Solid Answer for 'What Kind of Dog Is That?' With up To 32% off DNA Test Kits

Embark Breed Identification Dog DNA Test Kit | $97 | AmazonEmbark Breed & Health Dog DNA Test Kit | $135 | Amazon
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Embark Breed Identification Dog DNA Test Kit |  $97 | Amazon

Embark Breed & Health Dog DNA Test Kit | $135 | Amazon

Blyber Weekend has arrived for all— and that includes your pupper. What better gift can you give yourself and your best friend than the gift of knowledge? My dog would probably say “chicken,” but I digress.

You can figure out exactly what breed your dog is with a $97 Embark breed identification dog DNA test kit. This kit can detect breed contributions as low as 5% of the entire breed makeup. All it takes is a cheek swab and some patience as you wait 3 to 5 weeks for results.

If you want additional information on your doggo, this Embark breed & health dog DNA test kit is down to $135 today. It can detect nearly 200 genetic traits and diseases including MDR1 drug sensitivity, glaucoma, degenerative myelopathy, and dilated cardiomyopathy, according to the Amazon description.

