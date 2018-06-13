Don’t have room for an air hockey table and a ping pong table? This NHL-branded table can work as both, and it’s on clearance at Walmart for just $139 right now. For context, this similar looking table from the same manufacturer is selling for over $400 on Amazon right now, so go ahead, live your best life like Alex Ovechkin.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Finally Get Yourself An Air Hockey and Ping Pong Table For Just $139
