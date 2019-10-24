It's all consuming.
Finally Get Yourself a KitchenAid Stand Mixer With Today's Gold Box Deal

Tercius
KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Food Grinder Attachment | $260 | Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Food Grinder Attachment | $260 | Amazon

KitchenAid stand mixers are essential to every home, and right now you can pick up KitchenAid Stand Mixer Bundle for a low $260.

This particular mixer has a tilt-head design to make adding and mixing super easy, and it also comes with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl. These stand mixers typically sell for about $300, and this bundle throws in a food grinder attachment on top of the $40 discount.

Better still, these come in a bunch of different colors to match your kitchen’s decor. Choose from empire red, countour silver, matte white, onyx black and toffee delight (it’s a light copper.)

