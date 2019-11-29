It's all consuming.
Finally Get Yourself a KitchenAid Stand Mixer During Black Friday

Tercius
KitchenAid Classic Plus 4.5qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer | $170 | Amazon | Clip Digital Coupon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
KitchenAid stand mixers are essential to every home, and right now you can pick up KitchenAid Classic Plus for a low $170.

This particular mixer has a tilt-head design to make adding and mixing super easy, and it also comes with a 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl. These stand mixers typically sell for about $250-200.

Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.

Tercius
