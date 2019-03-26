Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t gotten a KitchenAid yet, Walmart’s marked down the Deluxe model to $220 today. Obviously, you can use it to mix doughs and help with baking, but what you might not realize is that there’s a whole world of attachments out there that turn your stand mixer into a meat grinder, or a pasta roller (on sale today!), or a cheese shredder, or a food processor. It really is like your own personal sous chef.

