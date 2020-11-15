It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Finally Get Your Shit Together With 20% Off Select Office Supplies

Elizabeth Lanier
Post-it Mini Notes (24 Pads) | $8 | Amazon
Amazon has a Holiday Dash deal right now on office supplies, discounting essential items for school, work, and managing your household by 20%.

First up, this pack of binders for $9 and this cross-cut shredder for $36 are perfect for tackling your paper clutter. Keep your shredder sharp with these sharpening and lubricating sheets you can run through it, only $8 for a pack of 12.

I don’t know about you, but I use a lot of Post-It notes. So this big pack for $8 definitely caught my attention. These small size notes are perfect for keeping reminders easily visible.

Other office supplies like these bright and colorful highlighters for $4 or this equally bright 3-pack of scissors for $9 are also up for grabs. Check out more of the deals below and the full list of discounted items here!

